Slight earthquake tremors recorded in villages of Madikeri taluk in Karnataka

MADIKERI: On Wednesday, slight earthquake tremors were felt by villagers in Madenadu and 2nd Monnengeri in Madikeri taluk, causing panic among residents. The tremor, measuring 1.6 in magnitude, had its epicenter located 2.4 km northwest of Made Grama Panchayat, as confirmed by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC).

At around 10:49 am on Wednesday, slight earthquake tremors were felt in the Madenadu and 2nd Monnangeri regions, causing panic among residents. These areas have previously been prone to landslides during the monsoon season, heightening the villagers' concern. However, the KSNDMC issued a press release confirming that there was no cause for alarm, as the tremor's intensity was low and it was felt within a radius of 15-20 kilometers from the epicenter.

“This type of earthquake does not cause any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally. The Epicenter falls in Seismic Zone 3, wherein the possibility of damages due to earthquake is very less,” stated the statement from KSNDMC even as the authorities urged the residents not to stay panicked.