Wild elephant electrocuted inside private estate in Kodagu

MADIKERI: A wild elephant was electrocuted inside private estate premises in Madikeri taluk. The incident is said to have been caused by an illegal connection of the solar fence to an electric line. Investigations in this regard are being carried out by the foresters.

Aged approximately 43 years, a male wild elephant was found lying dead inside a private estate in Athimangala region of Nellihudikeri near Siddapura.

The forest department officials have registered a case against the plantation in-charge, John, for negligence for the death of the wild elephant.

Madikeri division DCF Bhaskar, ACF Gopal and others visited the spot.

Dr Shindhe from the department conducted the postmortem of the elephant, and the dead body was buried by the forest fringe.

Meanwhile, a herd of wild elephants were roaming across the premises and they were chased back to the forest limits by the Rapid Response Team (RRT).

The villagers expressed that the wild elephant movement has crossed its peak in the region even as workers are hesitant to work at the estates. The increasing conflict has resulted in loss to human lives and elephant lives even as over four elephants had lost their lives due to electrocution and human interference in the region.