2.3 lakh homes will be handed over to beneficiaries in a year: Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

BENGALURU: Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said the construction of 2.30 lakh houses under various schemes will be completed and handed over to the beneficiaries in the next one year.

Responding to the questions by BJP MLCs KS Naveen and SV Sankanur on Wednesday, Zameer said, “Under various housing schemes -- Basava Vasati, Dr BR Ambedkar Nivas, Devaraja Urs Vasati, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and others, 9.5 lakh houses have to be constructed.”

He said they will need over Rs 13,500 crore for the completion of the houses and added that they will take up construction in a phased manner.

“We are aiming to complete 2.30 lakh houses and hand them to the beneficiaries in the next one year,” the minister said.

Explaining that one of the main reasons for the delay in completing the housing schemes was non-payment of the beneficiary share, Zameer added: “Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), the cost of constructing a house is Rs 7.5 lakh. Of this, an average of Rs 3 lakh is provided by the state and Centre. The remaining Rs 4.5 lakh has to be paid by the beneficiaries. Poor beneficiaries are not coming forward since it is difficult for them to pay the amount.”