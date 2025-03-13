BJP-JDS members in Karnataka Council raise slogans demanding scrapping of Guarantee Committee

BENGALURU: The BJP and JDS members of the Legislative Council raised slogans against the Karnataka government, demanding scrapping of the Guarantee Implementation Committee.

BJP member and Opposition Leader in Karnataka Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the government is admitted of giving Rs 40 lakh to agencies for the implementation of its Guarantee Schemes.

"If you have given to agencies, why an implementation committee? What is the point of giving them a salary and getting information from the people? asked Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and vented his anger in the House.

Joining Narayanaswamy, BJP MLC CT Ravi pointed that, Rs 1 crore has been given to M2M organisation, and Rs 9.25 crore has been given to another organisation. This was not mentioned in the answer. Why is this being hidden ? He asked.

Earlier in response, DK Shivakumar said money was given to such organisations and will ask the officials to give more details information in the House. Meanwhile, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti intervened and said half an hour of time would be provided for discussion on the same on Friday.