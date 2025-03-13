Kannada actress Ranya Rao violated protocol meant for senior officers: SPP

BENGALURU: The Special Court for Economic Offences on Wednesday reserved the bail plea of Ranya Rao, stepdaughter of Ramchandra Rao, DGP Karnataka Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation, till Friday.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhu Rao, representing the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), told the court that the protocol officer of the state police was summoned to disclose the protocol violations by Ranya.

The SPP told the court that the protocol officer admitted before the DRI to having received instructions from the police department to help the family members of police officers. The officer also admitted granting protocol meant for senior officers to Ranya to evade security checks at the Kempegowda International Airport.

It is said that the 33-year-old actress would tell the protocol officer when her flight would land and the officer would wait at the immigration to pick up her luggage to facilitate security clearance. By violating protocol, Ranya would bypass frisking at the airport. The SPP told the court that Ranya exploited VIP airport protocols meant for senior officers.

Ranya, during her three-day DRI custody, is also said to have not cooperated in the investigations.

The DRI, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted Ranya, who had arrived from Dubai to Bengaluru via an Emirates flight on March 3. Upon examination, gold bars weighing 14.2 kg valued at Rs 12.56 crore were seized from her. Following the interception, DRI officers conducted a search at her residence at Lavelle Road and seized gold jewellery worth Rs. 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore.

Ranya was arrested under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, is presently in judicial custody.