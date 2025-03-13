Karnataka Public Service Commission exams: Translators to face action for errors in question papers

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday decided to recommend to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to blacklist the Kannada translators who made mistakes while preparing question papers in Kannada.

Responding to a question in the Assembly, he said the government will also recommend to the KPSC to initiate criminal action against the translators.

Siddaramaiah said there were mistakes in Kannada question papers of KPSC preliminary exams. This was because of the wrong translation from English to Kannada. When the candidates raised the issue, the KPSC constituted a committee to look into it. The committee found 10 mistakes in question papers, and re-exams were conducted.

Stating that there were mistakes in the question papers prepared for the re-exams, Siddaramaiah said another committee was constituted to look into it. The committee found six mistakes. But this time, the KPSC recommended granting grace marks to those questions.

After this, a notification was issued for the mains exam and some candidates approached KAT, which is yet to issue its order. “Since the KPSC is a constitutional body, the government can’t force it to act,’’ he said.

The CM said the government will recommend to the KPSC to prepare Kannada question papers first and then translate them into English. “We will take action as per the KAT order,’’ he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the government spent Rs 30 crore on errant officials who conducted KPSC exams when it had no money for development works in MLAs’ constituencies. Because of the mistakes committed by the officials, many candidates have to suffer now, he added.