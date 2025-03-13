KAT cancels Khanapur inspector Manjunath Naik's suspension, reinstates him to service

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has quashed the suspension of Khanapur Police Station Inspector (PI) Manjunath Naik, directing the government to reinstate him in his position. The tribunal ruled that Naik, who was suspended following a political controversy, should continue his service.

The suspension stemmed from an incident on December 19 during the winter session of the Legislature. A heated argument allegedly broke out between Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and MLC CT Ravi. Following a complaint from Hebbalkar, Hirebagewadi police arrested Ravi and brought him to Khanapur police station for questioning. Several senior officers, including the Belagavi City Police Commissioner, were present during the interrogation.

The situation escalated when BJP leaders, including the leader of the Opposition in the Council R Ashok, arrived at the station to meet Ravi, leading to protests by BJP supporters. Subsequently, the police department suspended Naik, alleging that he allowed BJP leaders to meet Ravi. The suspension order was widely criticised, with various organisations and BJP leaders condemning the action.

Challenging the suspension, Naik approached the KAT, arguing that he was unfairly penalised. The tribunal, comprising Justice Satyanarayan Singh and Justice Sunil Kumar, ruled in Naik’s favour, staying the suspension order issued on December 21, 2024. The judgment directed the government to reinstate Naik at Khanapur police station and ensure he receives all entitled benefits within three months.

With this ruling, Naik is set to resume duty, marking a significant decision in the case that had sparked political debate and protests.