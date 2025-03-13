Karnataka: Opposition petitions Governor to dissolve guarantee implementation panels

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP and JDS legislators on Wednesday petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, seeking his intervention in dissolving the state, district, and taluk-level committees headed by Congress workers and leaders set up to oversee the implementation of the Congress government’s five guarantee schemes, calling them “unconstitutional”.

Pandemonium in the Assembly that began on Tuesday over the issue continued on Wednesday with BJP and JDS legislators protesting near Kengal Hanumanthaiah Statue in Vidhana Soudha before the commencement of the session. As soon as the proceedings began, BJP and JDS MLAs stormed into the well of the House following which Speaker UT Khader adjourned the House, suggesting both the Ruling and Opposition members to resolve the issue.

However, BJP and JDS legislators led by LoP in Assembly R Ashoka, LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, state BJP president BY Vijayendra, and JDS LP leaders C B Suresh Babu and S L Bojegowda took out a padayatra to Raj Bhavan, where they submitted a memorandum to Governor Gehlot seeking his intervention to immediately dissolve the guarantee implementation committees.

“The salaries to the implementation committees’ chairpersons and members across the state in 31 districts culminates in a total monthly expenditure of approximately Rs 2.47 crore, translating to an annual financial commitment nearing Rs 30 crore,” the memorandum read.