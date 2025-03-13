SpaDeX achieves first successful undocking, next docking in April

The two satellites had remained docked since January 16. ISRO scientists had then said the power generation in the two spacecraft was not matching the requirements and the composite control of both was taking time, due to which undocking could not be done earlier.

ISRO resolved these issues when the two satellites remained docked all these days, and all required exercises were completed, including power transfer technology, inter-satellite communication and transfer of energy. The information obtained from each of the autonomous satellites were successfully relayed to the other before undocking the two satellites on Thursday morning when the energy availability was in full capacity, the scientists said.

Another ISRO scientist, who did not prefer to be named, said there were certain technical issues that were being analysed when they remained docked, so they were in a better position to do the next docking smoothly. “Since there were issues in the angling and during the docking earlier, we wanted to be sure this time.

This is the reason why we did not try to undock earlier. As in the future we will be sending a 9,200 kg satellite on the Chandrayaan-4 mission, we want to be sure that there will be no errors then.” he said.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan explained to The New Indian Express that the delayed undocking was also due to the fact that they get 15 days’ time once in two months (March 10-March 25) to do the docking/ undocking procedures.