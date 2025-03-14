BJP MLAs raise concerns over shortage of essential drugs in Karnataka hospitals

BENGALURU: BJP MLAs on Thursday raised the issue of the non-availability of essential drugs in government hospitals and primary health centres (PHCs) in Karnataka.

Raising the issue during the Question House in the Assembly, former DyCM and BJP MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan alleged the sale of duplicate medicines and said that the government does not have a proper mechanism in place to tackle it.

“There is a shortage of drugs in state-run hospitals. In Karnataka, 761 drugs come under the essential drugs category. This means that these drugs should be easily available. But, according to the reply by the minister concerned, only 475 drugs are available with Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd and 334 drugs in godowns. But in reality, only 231 drugs are available,” he said.

Dr Ashwath Narayan said that tenders has not been floated to procure drugs from manufacturers for the last four years. The National Health Mission has given Rs 157 crore for free drug service in 2024-25, but till December-end, only Rs 5.5 crore has been utilised, he claimed. He further said that there are just eight drug controllers in the state when the total sanctioned strength is 114.

“Duplicate drugs are being sold in pharmacies. Is this not an organised network to sell duplicate drugs? In Karnataka, efficiency testing labs are not available,” he added.

In his reply, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that drugs should be supplied effectively at government hospitals and PHC's. “If quantity is less, we will not get bidders.

Sometimes, when the value of the drugs is low, bidders do not take part in the tender process. We are allowing them to procure medicines if it is not available with them. There is no need to take permission,” he said.