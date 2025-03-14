Dy CM DK Shivakumar reaffirms commitment to third phase of Upper Krishna project

BENGALURU: Responding to BJP MLCs’ query on the Upper Krishna project, DCM DK Shivakumar on Thursday said, “Our government has shown commitment to the implementation of the third phase of the Upper Krishna project. I have also submitted a request to the Union Government in this regard. If BJP members go to Delhi and put pressure on the Centre and issue a notification for the project, we can complete it together.”

The DCM was responding to Council members PH Poojar and Hanumantha Nirani regarding the increase in height of the Almatti dam and implementation of the third phase of the Upper Krishna project.

“The government is asking for the elevation of the Almatti reservoir from 519.60 metres to 524.26 meters. If the dam’s height is raised, about 1,36,000 acres of land will get submerged,” he said, adding, “This issue will be taken up and discussed in the Cabinet.

We are also requesting the Union Government to issue a notification. If a notification is issued, the government can find the resources to implement this project and complete it.”