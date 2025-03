BENGALURU: After the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation into the high-profile Bengaluru gold smuggling case.

Officers of ED raided eight places in the city and other areas on Thursday as part of their money laundering investigation. The ED launched its probe after registering a case under the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA), taking cognisance of the CBI’s FIR and DRI’s investigation after the arrest of actor Ranya Rao and her close associate Tarun Konduru Raj.

A team of four officers raided Ranya’s Lavelle Road residence in the morning and seized some crucial documents. An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under PMLA has been registered in New Delhi on charges of money laundering.

As investigations by CBI and DRI indicated a possible hawala scam, the ED launched its investigation. It is also looking into violations of Foreign Exchange Law by the accused. Through the hawala route, money was sent to Dubai, where gold bars were sent to India. A team of CBI officers raided Ranya’s residence on Monday.

The ED officers also searched a place in Koramangala. However, it is not clear if this place belongs to Ranya.