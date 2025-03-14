Four schoolgirls hospitalised after miscreants throw chemical-laced colours during Holi in Karnataka

GADAG: Four schoolgirls fell ill after a group of youths sprayed colours containing some chemical on them at Suvarnagiri Tanda near Lakshmeshwara in Gadag district on Friday, the first day of Holi festival.

They are being treated in hospitals at Lakshmeshwara and Gadag. Police detained two boys in this connection. According to sources, the group, including some schoolboys, who also hail from Suvarnagiri Tanda, sprayed spurious colours on 10 girls who were going to Uma Vidyalaya High School at Lakshmeshwara by bus.

Although the girls, studying in Class 8 and 9, pleaded that they have to write their exams, the youths did not listen and started spraying colours on them. The youths also threw water mixed with egg, manure and some juice at the girls.

Unable to bear the stench, the girls started vomiting. Immediately, the driver stopped another bus and took the girls to Lakshmeshwara. As they reached Lakshmeshwara, the condition of the four girls deteriorated, and they developed breathing problems. Their teachers rushed them to the nearby government hospital immediately.

Gauri Pujara and Divya Lamani were shifted to Gadag District Hospital. Ankita Lamani and Tanusha Lamani are being treated in the government hospital. The incident led to a clash at Suvarnagiri Thanda. Police team rushed to Thanda and detained the two boys.