Karnataka HC directs state, university to pay pension, benefits to retired professor

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government and Rani Chennamma University to release the retirement benefits and leave encashment, including arrears of pension with six percent interest, to M.A. Dhavaleshwar, a retired Grade-I principal of Sangolli Rayanna College in the Belagavi district.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, while allowing the petition filed by Dhavaleshwar, criticized the delay in granting his benefits. "The state wants to play with the life of the petitioner. The petitioner is now 70 years old, having retired 10 years ago, and has been fighting for a grant of his terminal benefits for close to six years up to the date on which this court would pass orders and now again for a grant of appropriate terminal benefits in full. The prayer is clear that he has to get close to Rs 30 lakh as terminal benefits," the court stated.

The court rejected the university's argument that the delay was due to a possible audit objection. "This, by no stretch of imagination, can be a reason to prevent benefits to a teacher for ten years. The objections are vague. In these indecisive communications between the government and the university, who suffers is not the person who wants to obfuscate the issue, but the poor teacher who is made to run pillar to post to get his terminal benefits," the judge remarked.

Dhavaleshwar was appointed as a professor at Sangolli Rayanna College in 1982. The institution, which received state grants, later became a constituent college of the newly formed Rani Chennamma University. As a result, he became an employee of the university and retired on August 31, 2015. However, he did not receive any terminal benefits.

Despite years of correspondence between the university and the government, no payment was made. The government eventually directed the university to pay the benefits from its funds, but the university refused, citing complications and objections during audits. Dhavaleshwar repeatedly submitted representations, but his pension was still not granted.