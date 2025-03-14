Karnataka likely to extend retirement age of govt doctors

BENGALURU: The state government is considering increasing the retirement age of doctors in super-speciality hospitals under the medical education department from the existing 60 years.

Interacting with doctors at Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on Thursday, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil assured them that the government is serious about retaining experienced doctors by extending their service period.

Senior doctors at Jaya deva had highlighted that after spending nearly 35 years in medical training and education, they are left with only 20-25 years of service before mandatory retirement at 60.

“We have been discussing this issue for some time. To ensure better healthcare services, I will soon take up the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and propose increasing the retirement age for doctors,” the minister said.

Patil also announced that government doctors will soon be covered under an insurance scheme. “Currently, these doctors do not have any government-backed insurance, and the state is planning to extend the Jeevana Sanjeevini scheme, which is available under the health and family welfare department,” the minister added.

To improve medical infrastructure, he said Jayadeva will receive additional funds to introduce robotic surgery. “To keep up with advancements in medical technology, we will equip Jayadeva with the best infrastructure. If Jayadeva cannot have the best, no other hospital in India can,” he said.

To strengthen the institute, Patil announced plans for the establishment of five new operation theatres for pediatric cardiac surgery, a dedicated research department within the hospital, and the implementation of an e-hospital system with centralised digital medical records accessible to doctors. The minister also announced a salary hike for contract and outsourced medical and non-medical staff.