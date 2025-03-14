Karnataka sees over 1,500 pediatric cancer cases a year, doctors flag ultra-processed food

BENGALURU: Karnataka has been reporting more than 1,500 cases of pediatric cancer annually, with blood cancer the most common form of the disease among both boys and girls, according to the Population-Based Cancer Registry in Bengaluru.

The statistics were highlighted by Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil in response to a question raised in the Legislative Council. The response stated that chemotherapy is the primary mode of treatment for childhood cancers, used in 73% of cases. Around 12% of patients receive radiation therapy, mainly for brain and nervous system cancers, while surgical intervention is carried out in 7% of the cases. Modern treatments such as targeted therapy and hypnotherapy are also being introduced.

While genetics and environmental factors contribute to the rising cases, experts warned that dietary habits — particularly increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) — may be a major hidden culprit as many UPF items, like chips, carbonated drinks, which are loaded with refined sugar, trigger inflammation and disrupt hormones, all of which have been linked to cancer risk.

Dr Vishal Rao US, Group Director - Head and Neck Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, HCG Cancer Centre, emphasised the need for a comprehensive study to determine which age group has the highest number of cases and where these children are from. This, he said, would help assess the available healthcare services and identify interventions.

Dr Rao pointed out that while cancer is often genetic, factors like microplastics consumption through food habits and ultra-processed food contribute to its development. Given this, there is a need for a thorough plan to guide policy decisions on cancer prevention, he stressed.

Dr Niti Raizada, Principal Director of Medical and Hemato Oncology, Fortis Hospital, explained that leukemia, especially acute lymphoblastic leukemia, is one of the most common cancers in children, followed by brain tumors and lymphomas.