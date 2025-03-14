Opposition members accuse Karnataka government of law and order collapse

BENGALURU: Opposition members in the Council cornered the state government on Thursday, charging that the law and order in the state had collapsed.

Moving an adjournment motion to discuss the incidents of the attack on Udayagiri police station in Mysuru, suicides due to harassment by microfinance companies, and increasing incidents of murders and rapes as a matter of public importance, the Opposition members alleged that the government had failed in its duty to protect the people.

Highlighting similarities between the DJ Halli violence and the Udayagiri incident, the BJP members said that both incidents were triggered by social media posts and people belonging to a minority community attacking the police stations, crying foul that their religious sentiments were hurt. The members alleged that the government’s move to withdraw cases registered against many accused in the DJ Halli case had encouraged them to carry out a similar attack in Myuru.

BJP MLC CT Ravi said, “We should treat criminals like criminals, not as a vote bank.” Stating that Karnataka was turning into a haven for criminals, he added, “If you want to tighten the nuts and bolts, do it with criminals, not artistes.”

While Opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy asserted that if people are taking law into their hands, meaning there is no fear of the police among them, Opposition chief whip N Ravi Kumar alleged that other ministers were interfering in the affairs of the police. Referring to an incident where the Bhadravathi MLA’s son had allegedly abused and threatened a woman officer, he charged that there was no protection for women in the state. He also urged the home minister to put an end to the drug menace, as narcotic substances were easily available even in petty shops.

While many BJP members criticised the way the Belagavi police treated CT Ravi after he was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, JDS MLC TA Sharavana alleged that the police stations had become looting centres.

The members of the ruling party attempted to defend the government by listing out incidents that took place during the BJP regime.