R Ashoka slams Justice Nagamohan committee report as politically motivated

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka termed the Justice HN Nagamohan Das committee report on the ‘40% commission’ charge as being “politically motivated”.

The BJP leader said there is no truth in the allegations and the report is only intended to politically target the BJP. The Congress government always appoints Justice Das as head of committees to get reports according to its directions, he alleged.

A committee headed by Justice Das was constituted to probe the allegations of ‘40% commission’ in awarding contracts during BJP rule in the state.

Ashoka added that the Congress had made ‘40% commission’ allegations against the BJP government.

“How will the probe also find that it was exactly 40%?” he questioned. He said the Lokayukta had given a clean chit and the issue is also before the court.