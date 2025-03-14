Karnataka

Ranya Rao case: DGP may get notice as his name surfaces

A collage of actor Ranya Rao (L), recently arrested in a gold smuggling case, and her stepfather, DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao (R).
BENGALURU: State protocol officer Basavaraj Ibblur admitted to providing protocol privileges to arrested actress Ranya Rao, based on instructions from her stepfather, Dr K Ramachandra Rao. The protocol officer gave this statement to the DRI during questioning.

Ranya is said to have called Basavaraj after reaching the Kempegowda International Airport at 6.30 pm on Monday.

Basavaraj further told the DRI that Ranya’s stepfather instructed him to arrange the green channel for Ranya, after she lands in the airport.

With this, Gaurav Gupta, the Additional Chief Secretary appointed by the state government to ascertain the role of Ramachandra Rao in the case, in all possibilities will issue a notice to the DGP for an explanation.

There were also rumours that the DGP might be asked to go on compulsory leave till the completion of the probe.

