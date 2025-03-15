After midnight brawl between BJP neta and PSI, BYV demands cop's suspension

CHITRADURGA: Chitradurga PSI Gadilingappa and Madhugiri district BJP president Hanumanthegowda locked horns at midnight in front of a hotel near the RTO office on March 14.

Eyewitnesses said that the PSI on patrolling duty had enquired about the reason behind a group of people standing in front of a hotel at midnight. He had reportedly shouted at them.

Hanumanthegowda, present at the spot, informed that he is the president of Madhugiri district's BJP unit and asked Gadilingappa to talk appropriately.

However, the altercation escalated, and Hanumanthegowda used foul language against the PSI.