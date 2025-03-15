Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra slams Congress for bringing ‘price hike guarantee’ in state

BENGALURU: BJP state chief BY Vijayendra has launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in the state, accusing it of implementing a “price hike guarantee”.
Speaking to the media on Friday, Vijayendra extended Holi greetings to the people of the state. However, he also took the opportunity to criticise the ruling party’s economic policies, alleging that the government has been consistently increasing costs for the public.
“This government is continuously raising prices. It has hiked electricity tariffs and stamp duty, and now it is planning a second increase in water charges,” he claimed. He further stated that these issues would be brought up during the ongoing budget session.
Vijayendra expressed dissatisfaction with the state budget discussions, alleging that when he began addressing the budget, members of the ruling party and officials were absent, forcing him to cut short his speech. He stated that he would continue his remarks on Monday or Tuesday.
“The people of Karnataka are struggling. There is zero development, and rising prices are making life increasingly difficult. The budget, which should have focused on addressing the problems faced by farmers and the poor, has failed to meet expectations,” he mentioned.
Slams Stalin’s delimtation meeting
On Tamil Nadu’s political stance, Vijayendra remarked that the state has long followed an anti-Central Government policy. Responding to a question about Tamil Nadu’s move to rewrite the ‘Rupee’ symbol in Tamil, he termed it a new chapter in this approach. He warned that such actions could have negative consequences for the country.
He also accused both the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments of taking similar stands against the National Education Policy. Additionally, he pointed out that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken about delimitation, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is considering the “One Nation, One Election” policy to benefit the country.
Vijayendra further alleged that Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is working to unite southern states against the delimitation proposal and criticised Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for supporting this move.
“If the Karnataka CM truly cared about the state, he should have prioritised discussions on water-sharing issues with Tamil Nadu, instead of offering a grand welcome to their ministers. While our government remained silent on the Cauvery water release issue, Tamil Nadu was given preferential treatment,” he alleged.