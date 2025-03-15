Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra slams Congress for bringing ‘price hike guarantee’ in state

BENGALURU: BJP state chief BY Vijayendra has launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in the state, accusing it of implementing a “price hike guarantee”.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Vijayendra extended Holi greetings to the people of the state. However, he also took the opportunity to criticise the ruling party’s economic policies, alleging that the government has been consistently increasing costs for the public.

“This government is continuously raising prices. It has hiked electricity tariffs and stamp duty, and now it is planning a second increase in water charges,” he claimed. He further stated that these issues would be brought up during the ongoing budget session.

Vijayendra expressed dissatisfaction with the state budget discussions, alleging that when he began addressing the budget, members of the ruling party and officials were absent, forcing him to cut short his speech. He stated that he would continue his remarks on Monday or Tuesday.

“The people of Karnataka are struggling. There is zero development, and rising prices are making life increasingly difficult. The budget, which should have focused on addressing the problems faced by farmers and the poor, has failed to meet expectations,” he mentioned.