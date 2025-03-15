Karnataka cabinet approves 4% Muslim quota in contracts

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Friday decided to table a Bill in the legislature to provide 4% reservation under 2B category for Muslims while awarding contracts to implement development projects worth up to Rs 1 lakh by amending the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 1999 (KTPPA).

The cabinet also decided to approve the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to regularise houses and plots on revenue land and ‘gram thana’ limits by issuing e-khatas.

Other decisions:

Approval for the Agricultural Sciences University (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Appointment of retired IAS officer K Amaranarayan and C Rajashekhar, retired district and sessions judge, as assistant registrar (legal opinion) and private secretary to Upalokayukta-2, respectively, in Karnataka Lokayukta on contract basis

Implementation of the State Action Plan on Climate Change - V2

Providing 4 acres and 24.5 guntas of land under the Agriculture Department in Hebbal, Bengaluru, to the International Flower Auction, Bengaluru (IFAB), on rent-free basis for two years

Approval for Rs 96.77-crore assistance for reconstruction and replacement of equipment at Bengaluru Bioinnovation Centre (BBC)

Administrative approval for a scheme to renovate a building, construct a new three-storeyed building and purchase of equipment/furniture at the Government Dental College and Research Institute, Bengaluru, at an estimated cost of Rs 40.03 crore

Administrative approval to implement PM-JANMAN Scheme Batch-II for 2024-25 with an estimated cost of Rs 39.25 crore to develop 22 rural roads (39.99 km) through KRRDA

To procure 26,918 Growth Monitoring Device (GMD) Kits (each kit worth Rs 8,000) at cost of Rs 21.53 crore for anganwadi centres under Poshan Abhiyan of Integrated Child Development Scheme

KPSC to be streamlined

Responding to the alleged corruption and irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), the cabinet approved a proposal to streamline the recruitment agency by reducing the number of members to 8 from 10.

Instead of nominating the members directly, a search committee will be set up to select them. This is to check the alleged corruption in the nomination of members.