Karnataka Deputy Speaker Lamani injured in hit-and-run on Pune-Bengaluru Highway

CHITRADURGA: Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Rudrappa H Lamani suffered minor injuries, when he was hit by a speeding bike on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway-48 near Javanagondanahalli village of Hiriyur taluk on Friday.

Lamani, who was on his way to Haveri after completing the Assembly session proceedings, took a small break near JG Halli where he went to get a tender coconut.

As he was about to get into his vehicle, the Congress leader was hit by a speeding bike, whose rider sped off after the mishap. According to SP Ranjit Kumar Bandaru, “The deputy speaker fell after he was hit by the bike, due to which he suffered injuries to his forehead and bruises on his hands and legs. However, he was conscious.”

Immediately, Lamani was taken to Hiriyur Taluk Hospital, from where he was moved to SSIMS Davanagere for advanced treatment.

According to doctors, the deputy speaker is doing well and has been advised rest. Meanwhile, the SP confirmed that they have got leads about the biker, who would be arrested soon.