One Nation, One Election will force regional parties to think at national level: Annamalai

BENGALURU: Citing the DMK’s decision to replace the Rupee symbol with the Tamil letter ‘roo’ in the Tamil Nadu budget, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, hit back at the party, saying this is specifically why ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE) is needed.

He argued that if ‘One Nation, One Election’ is implemented, regional parties, which remain excessively regional in their approach, will be compelled to think on a national scale. He was addressing students at Jain University in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar on Friday at an event on ‘Youth for One Nation, One Election’.

Addressing students, Annamalai, a former IPS officer, stressed that if simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and assemblies are held, regional parties will be forced to think beyond narrow political agendas and focus on national progress.

He emphasised that India had successfully conducted simultaneous elections between 1952 and 1967, ensuring stable governance, and blamed frequent elections for policy paralysis and political instability.

“One Nation, One Election is not just about convenience — it is about forcing political parties to rise above regional rhetoric and focus on India as a whole while also forcing National parties to think for each region,” he said.