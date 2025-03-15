SCSP/TSP fund allocation sparks chaos in Karnataka Council

BENGALURU: The allegations of the Opposition that funds allocated for SCSP/TSP schemes are being used for the government’s guarantees led to a ruckus in the Council on Friday.

The money allocated for SCSP/TSP schemes has been used for guarantees. In this way, welfare programmes meant for the Dalit community have been affected, said BJP and JDS members.

Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa claimed that this money has not been used for the guarantee schemes. The money allocated for the SC-ST communities cannot be used for other purposes, he clarified, adding that the money has been used only for the people of those communities.

Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy objected to this point, stating that there has been no injustice done to Dalits anywhere else as much as this government in Karnataka. “A person from our own community has been hired to cheat us.

This is a fraud being done to us. People of the SC and ST communities are complaining that of Rs 42,000 crore, Rs 21,000 crore has been allocated for various departments and Rs 14,000 crore for guarantees. A sum of just Rs 7,000 crore remains,” he said.