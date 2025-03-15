Tourist safety is key to booming tourism in Karnataka

If you love entertaining guests at home, first ensure that they feel — and are — safe and comfortable at your place. If they feel threatened, insecure or uncomfortable due to actions on your part, rest assured that a word will go around, and they will think more than twice about revisiting you.

The phrase Atithi Devo Bhava gains significance from this simple fact, that your actions must make the guests feel safe and special — like gods. Only then will they look forward to visiting you again, and even suggest it to others.

The same principle works on a larger scale for tourism. We make the tourists — domestic and foreign — feel special, comfortable and safe, and rest assured Karnataka tourism would grow with them spreading the word around among family and friends, besides themselves planning revisits.

However, the March 6 night horror in Koppal in which two women — a local homestay owner and an Israeli tourist — were allegedly gangraped by three local miscreants, goes smack against that. They came to enjoy Hampi and Karnataka, riding on the state’s tourism motto “One State, Many Worlds”, but ended up with their worlds being shattered.

The two victims were a part of a group of domestic and foreign tourists who were out star-gazing late in the night when they were confronted by the miscreants. Three male friends of the victims — two Indians and an American — who had rushed to their rescue, were assaulted and thrown into the Tungabhadra canal. While one Indian and the American tourist swam back to safety, the third, a domestic tourist from Odisha, drowned as he did not know how to swim.

The three accused have been arrested, but it is not a closure. In another case, also last week and again in Hampi, another Israeli woman tourist was allegedly molested by miscreants.

These cases should come as eye-openers: What kind of message are we allowing to be conveyed to the world? What impact will it have on Karnataka tourism?

There are two ways to increase the safety of tourists. One is direct action by the state government; the other is increasing tourist safety awareness among the local people.