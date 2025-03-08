Israeli tourist, homestay owner gang-raped, Odisha man killed over Rs 100 for petrol in Karnataka's Koppal

Assailants gang raped a 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a 29-year-old homestay operator near the Hampi heritage site in Karnataka and killed a male tourist from Odisha by attacking him and pushing him into Tungabhadra canal late on Thursday night for not paying Rs 100 for petrol.

The Israeli tourist and the homsestay owner were sitting near the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal and listening to music when they were attacked by three men.

The gang also attacked three male tourists who were present at the scene.

On Saturday the police arrested Mallesh alias Handimalla (22) and Chetan Sai (21), residents of Gangavathi in connection with the gang-rape and murder.

The Gangavathi police had formed special teams to crack the case.

The Kannada Prabha said that the miscreants gang-raped the women and attacked the male tourists for not paying Rs 100 for petrol. The report said that the gang had the habit of riding their two-wheelers after consuming alcohol. They confronted the tourists and demanded money which eventually resulted in a tragedy.

According to the police, a group of assailants on a motorcycle initially approached the tourists asking for petrol and demanding Rs 100. When the victims refused, the attackers turned violent, physically assaulting them, pushing the men into a canal, and then sexually assaulting the women.