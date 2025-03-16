Karnataka government silent on ministers’ role in gold smuggling case: Union Minister Joshi

UDUPI: Referring to the recent gold smuggling case which resulted in the arrest of actress Ranya Rao, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said names of state ministers are coming out in the case, but the state government has decided to remain silent on it.

Speaking to reporters here, Joshi said officials of the state government provided an escort to the accused, allowing them to bypass checks with a protocol arrangement. “It is alleged that state ministers are hand in glove with the accused. Initially, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara handed the investigation to the CID.

How was the accused brought in bypassing customs through protocol? What was your intelligence doing until the Government of India’s intelligence stepped in? There are such questions that need to be answered. Such money and gold are used for anti-social activities. The state should take the matter seriously,” he demanded.

On the Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, replacing the ‘Rupee’ symbol with the Tamil script, the Union minister said it was indeed unfortunate.