Miscreants throw stones at girls’ washroom in Karnataka public school

TUMAKURU: Tension prevailed for some time at the Karnataka Public School in Huliyar town of Chikkanayakanahalli taluk on Friday when seven miscreants, including five minors, threw stones at the girls’ washroom.

When a Class 10 student questioned the group, they assaulted him with wooden poles.

The headmaster of the school intervened and rescued the boy. The police have arrested the accused and the minors were sent to an observation home after being produced before a judge.

“It is a case of a boy of one faith being attracted to a girl of another faith, studying in the same school, that resulted in the incident.

The accused have been arrested and stringent action will be taken against them for assaulting the Class 10 boy,” Superintendent of Police Ashoka K V told TNIE. Huliyaru police have registered a case.