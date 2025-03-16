Police arrest four accused for SBI bank dacoity in Karnataka's Nyamathi; two absconding

DAVANAGERE: Four persons, accused of carrying out a bank dacoity at the SBI branch of Nyamathi in October 2024, were arrested by the district police on late Saturday night near Arabhagatte village of Nyamathi taluk.

The arrested are Guddu Kalia (45) a fruit trader, Hazrat Ali (50) resident of Ward No 9, and Aslam (55) and Kamaruddin Babu Sereli (40), both residents of Uttar Pradesh. Two more accused, Rajaram and Babusha, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, are absconding.

Two teams, comprising Inspector of Police of Nyamati, Ravi N S and PSI of Honnali Police Station Sanjeev Kumar, PSI Sagar Attarwala and staff of DCRB unit, were formed to probe the case.

The said teams were monitoring the movements of cars at check-posts within the limits of Honnali and Nyamati Police Stations and checking the vehicles at 1.30 am at the check-post near H Kadadakatte Naka Bandi area. Two cars coming from Honnali at a high speed were told to stop, but they further sped up and moved towards Nyamathi, bypassing a police jeep parked to block the movement of the cars.

Ravi and his staff chased the cars in the jeep and at around 1.40 am, near the Arabaghatte village cross, the cars entered the road towards Soratur village. The jeep overtook and managed to intercept the two cars. When the accused got out of the car and tried to escape into the fields on both sides of the road, they were stopped by the police. Three accused were caught, while the rest managed to flee.