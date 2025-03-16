Reservation in contracts for all minorities, BCs, says Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said 4 per cent reservation is for minorities and backward classes, and not just for Muslims.

Responding to a question on BJP’s allegation that the government is giving 4 per cent reservation in government contracts to Muslims, the DCM stated, “Who said we are giving 4 per cent to Muslims? It is for minorities and backward classes. Minorities also include Christians, Jains, and others.”

Refuting the BJP’s allegations, he said criticisms strengthen them. The government is not snatching away anyone’s rights, he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier stated that the reservation in contracts to minorities is not given based on religion, but on the parameters of backwardness.

Earlier, speaking at the Women’s Day event organised at the KPCC Bharat Jodo Bhavan, Shivakumar asked the Women’s Congress to get women candidates ready for the Assembly polls, as 74 of the 224 seats would be reserved for women in the 2028 Assembly elections, if the Women’s Reservation Bill took effect.

The DCM said he is not satisfied with the women’s wing’s performance and there are opportunities in front of them if they would like to achieve something. He asked them to enrol more women into the party.