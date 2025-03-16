SC ministers wish Karnataka CM uses SCSP/TSP grants to conduct separate census

BENGALURU: Scheduled Caste leaders, including ministers, are likely to urge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to use the SCSP/TSP grants to conduct census of their communities to gather empirical data in order to implement internal quota.

The leaders held a meeting at Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa’s residence recently, and another meeting is likely on Monday evening, before approaching the CM, sources said.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa, and Backward Classes Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, among others, are expected to take part in the meeting.

The Supreme Court on August 1, 2024, in its verdict, had said the states are constitutionally empowered to decide on internal reservation within the SC category based on empirical data.

Following this, the Karnataka cabinet had approved the implementation of internal reservation on October 29, and on November 13, set up a commission headed by former high court judge justice HN Nagmohan Das to gather the empirical data and finalise the structure of the quota by giving a three-month deadline.