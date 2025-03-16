Somanna takes dig at Karnataka CM not naming railway station after Siddaganga seer

TUMAKURU : Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Saturday chided Chief minister Siddaramaiah for not taking any steps to name the Tumakuru railway station after Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddganga Mutt.

Speaking to reporters here, he urged the CM to reply to the Ministry of Home Affairs after which the Centre will take a decision. “Regarded as a walking god, the swami, who lived for 111 years, provided free food, shelter and education to lakhs of children irrespective of their caste and creed,” he pointed out.

He claimed that he got Rs 90 crore grants sanctioned to renovate the Tumakuru railway station modelled on Siddagaganga Mutt. But he regretted that the CM did not reply to his letter on renaming the station after the swami.

There was a demand to rename the Kyathsandra railway station as Siddaganga station and Tumakuru’s as Dr Sri Shivakumara Swamiji station, he said in his letter to the CM.