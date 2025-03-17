As children enter Class 9, parents of RTE students face financial strain in Karnataka

Selvagam Mani, an auto driver, told that his son was not admitted in two schools as the management cited that his scores are less. “My son is an average student and has studied in a CBSE school. However, we could not continue with the same school as the fee structure for Class 9 was Rs 3.8 lakh and other CBSE schools refused to admit him, as they were concerned about their Class 10 results. Shifting to a different board was difficult for him, as the syllabus is different,” Mani said.

With school fees in Bengaluru not being less than Rs 2.5 lakh in most schools, members of the RTE Parents Association questioned how they are expected to pay such high amounts. “ If we could afford it, why would we have registered under RTE?” they argued.

Stories of 500 excellent students under RTE to be compiled

To convince the government to extend the scheme until Class 12, Child Rights Trust activists told TNIE that they are compiling more than 500 success stories of RTE students from Karnataka who have excelled academically. Nagasimha G Rao, Director of the Child Rights Trust said that the number of students getting admission under Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act, which requires private schools to reserve at least 25% of their seats for children from disadvantaged sections, is becoming low.

The state must conduct a study to track where these children go after completing Grade 8. When TNIE reached out to the education department officials, they mentioned that the matter is already in discussion for a long time and that the move to extend the RTE may burden the government.