BMRCL extends feasibility study to expand by 197 kilometres

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is carrying out an exhaustive feasibility study that would expand its network by an additional 197 km.

These stretches will be an addition to the 255-km that will be added to Metro in the near future from the present operational network of 76.95 km, said sources.

A senior official told TNIE that feasibility study was presently on along eight stretches, including the extension of the Airport Line to Devanahalli, which was announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his budget recently.

The ongoing feasibility study covers the following stretches - Challaghatta to Bidadi in Ramanagara district- 15 km; Silk Institute to Harohalli (Kanakapura) - 24 km; Kalena Agrahara - Bannerghatta National Park-Jigani-Anekal-Attibele-Sarjapur-Varthur-Kadugodi Tree Park - 68 km, Bommasandra to Atibele - 11 km and Madavara to Tumakuru - 52.41 km.

Three more stretches totalling 27 km have been added just recently to the feasibility study, said the official. This extends from Kadabgere to Taverakere for 6 km (which will be an extension of Magadi Road line of Phase-3); a separate line branching from Chikkajala to Devanahalli (Airport Line) for 6 km and K R Pura to Hoskote for 15 km.