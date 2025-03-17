Karnataka

BNP seeks amendments to Greater Bengaluru Bill

The party is advocating for a feasible and effective decentralisation model that would reduce excessive MLA and state control in municipal matters.
Members of Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party participate in a rally and day-long fast against Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill by the state government, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Sunday.(Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)
BENGALURU: The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party organised a rally and day-long fast on Sunday at Freedom Park seeking an amendment to key provisions of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill.

The party is advocating for a feasible and effective decentralisation model that would reduce excessive MLA and state control in municipal matters. BNP aims to move the Governor and the Karnataka High Court, seeking structural changes that would allow greater citizen, councillor, and local representative involvement in city governance.

These reforms would foster autonomous governance for Bengaluru, ensuring a more responsive and accountable administration. BNP founder and general secretary Srikanth Narasimhan questioned how the city would manage with multiple mayors or just one and stressed the importance of a balanced approach to decentralisation.

