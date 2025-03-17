Karnataka DyCM dares Vijayendra to give plum posts to minorities

GADAG: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has dared BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, who has spoken about equal rights for all, to make someone from the minority communities an MLC, Rajya Sabha member or a minister in the Central cabinet. Shivakumar was speaking about the contributions of the late K H Patil at Gadag Cotton Sale Society.

When asked about Vijayendra’s tweet on equality, the DyCM said, “Let two Christians and three Muslims be allowed in his (Vijayendra) party. Only if this is done, Vijayendra will have the right to speak about equal rights”.

“Muslims, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Buddhists are citizens of our country and Karnataka. We think about all the minorities and the backward classes,” Shivakumar said.

To a question on his supporters insisting that he celebrate his completion of five years as KPCC president, Shivakumar said, “The ministers have been instructed to hold a meeting of workers at each assembly level and this should be done first. After that, it has been two years since the government came to power and this celebration has to be done.”