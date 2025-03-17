One student dies, 28 in hospital in suspected food poisoning in Karnataka's Mandya

‘School had no nod to operate hostel’

“The school was set up in 1989. It was running a hostel illegally. The school had permission to run classes LKG to Class 8, but had till SSLC,” the Superintendent of Police said, adding that there were 252 students in the school, of which 24 from Meghalaya and six from Mandya district resided in the hotel run on the first floor of the school building.

“On Sunday morning, one student from Meghalaya died. Of the 28 hospitalised, seven are in a serious condition, while one is on a ventilator in ICU. An FIR has been registered under Section 106 (death by negligence) and Section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the school owner and staff,” the SP said.

Mandya District Health Officer Dr Mohan said that the exact cause of death will be known only after the autopsy report is available. He said that even the guests of the business who consumed the food complained of vomiting and diarrhea and received treatment in various hospitals.

Meanwhile, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumar, who visited the school and hospital, told the media that the school management had not taken permission for the residential school, which was being run illegally. He promised legal action against those responsible for the incident.

The police said that they have arrested the school owner and hostel warden for providing leftover food without checking the quality.

Also, the hotel chef who prepared the food has been taken into custody.

Deeply saddened, says Siddaramaiah

Posting on ‘X’, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he was saddened to learn of the incident.

“I have spoken to Mandya Deputy Commissioner and instructed him to arrange appropriate treatment for the children and take strict action against those responsible for the incident. The police have arrested three,” he said, adding that precious lives should not be lost due to carelessness.