Tighten Indo-Bangladesh border, simplify rules for direct deportation of illegal immigrants: HM Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the Central Government must tighten the India-Bangladesh border and simplify the rules to deport illegal immigrants directly.

He admitted that although the official numbers of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been given to the government, the numbers could actually be more.

The minister was replying to BJP MLC PH Purjar who said that there have been over 15,000 illegal Bangladeshis residing in Vijayapura district for over 20 years.

He added that even if their language varies and look different from Indians, they managed to get an Aadhar Card and Ration Card.