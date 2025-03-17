Tighten Indo-Bangladesh border, simplify rules for direct deportation of illegal immigrants: HM Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the Central Government must tighten the India-Bangladesh border and simplify the rules to deport illegal immigrants directly.
He admitted that although the official numbers of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been given to the government, the numbers could actually be more.
The minister was replying to BJP MLC PH Purjar who said that there have been over 15,000 illegal Bangladeshis residing in Vijayapura district for over 20 years.
He added that even if their language varies and look different from Indians, they managed to get an Aadhar Card and Ration Card.
Purjar had suggested to the government to verify their birth certificates and school transfer certificates.
However, Parameshwara responded to the subject informing that 33 illegal Bangladeshis were identified and deported back to Bangladesh.
"The subject is sensitive. We cannot ask everyone about documents. The central government has to take steps. The India-Bangladesh border needs to be strengthened the way the Indo-Pak border has been strengthened. Lakhs of them have entered and spread across the country. They are found in Karnataka, in places like Chikkamagaluru, Madikeri and even in Udupi," said Parameshwara.
He also informed the council that not just Bangladeshi immigrants but there were also 10 Pakistani national residing in Karnataka who were deported.
He also recalled the Rs 75 crore drug bust case in Mangalore on March 16.
"Even illegal migrants from Africa are present here. Their modus operandi is to get caught in a case and come out on bail. It becomes difficult to deport them, then. The centre must make rules to deport such persons, directly," he said.