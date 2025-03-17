Youth assaulted in Belagavi for talking to girl from another community; four arrested

BELAGAVI: Amidst rising incidents of moral policing in the Belagavi region, a youth was assaulted by a group of six persons for speaking to a girl of another community on Monday.

The victim, identified as Allauddin Peerjade, was attacked by a

group of young men who questioned him for speaking to a girl from

their community. They did not care to lodge a police complaint or the parents of the girl but resorted to physical assault.

According to the police, Peerjade rushed to the police station in torn clothes and filed a complaint against the six attackers. Acting swiftly after an FIR, the police arrested four of the six accused late on Sunday night.

The arrested have been identified as Santosh Jadhav, Sudesh Patil, both from Savgaon and Sumit More and Jay Inchal, both from Angol locality. The police are on the hunt for the two absconding accused.

Speaking to TNIE, a police officer said two others who are on the run would soon be arrested.