Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara defends Karnataka’s law & order, says it’s better than other states

BENGALURU: In response to an adjournment motion moved by opposition members, alleging that law and order had deteriorated in the state and crimes were increasing, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara defended the crime rate, saying it was lower in Karnataka compared to other states.

Relying on crime statistics of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other states, Parameshwara also listed out the crimes that took place during the regime of home ministers since 1990. He stated that comparatively, the number was low in Karnataka due to strict measures taken by the Congress government.

Citing 27 major law and order situations reported in 2022, the highest in the past five years, Parameshwara said 2022 had also seen the highest number of major communal clashes (29) since 2018.

On the attack on Udayagiri police station in Mysuru, he said there were a few police staff at the station when the incident took place, but soon police mobilised forces and contained the situation.

“There is a population of 4.5 lakh in Udayagiri station’s jurisdiction, and there is a proposal to create one more police station,” he added.

On the Gangavathi incident, where a foreigner was raped and a man was murdered, the minister said several measures were taken to avert such incidents in future. “Every year, 7-8 lakh tourists, including foreigners, visit places around Hampi.

These foreigners are budget travellers looking for cheap accommodation and food,” he said, adding that homestay and resort owners have been asked to compulsorily submit the list of foreigners staying with them to the police. Additional patrol vehicles were deployed at Anegundi, Sanapura, Basapura and surrounding areas, he said.

Hitting back at remarks that he was a ‘weak’ home minister, Parameshwara quipped, “Should I go on rounds holding lathi?” Opposition members, however, staged a walkout.