BENGALURU: The Legislative Assembly witnessed pandemonium on Monday when Opposition BJP legislators took strong exception to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s remarks against RSS.

The House resumed proceedings only after Speaker UT Khader expunged the CM’s remarks against RSS and those by BJP legislators against the ruling Congress.

In his reply to the governor’s address, Siddaramaiah claimed that the law and order situation in the state is better when compared to that of the previous BJP government. Presenting a comparative data, Siddaramaiah made some remarks against RSS.

Taking strong exception to Siddramaiah’s remarks, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka demanded that they be expunged. “Even our prime minister and home minister are from the RSS background. The CM should withdraw his remarks and the speaker expunge them,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP legislators raised slogans against Congress by naming its senior leader Sonia Gandhi and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. KM Shivalinge Gowda of BJP, who was presiding over the proceedings, adjourned the House twice.

When the House resumed proceedings, Siddaramaiah defended himself saying that he did not use any unparliamentary language against RSS, except wishing that it should not incite trouble in the state. He accepted Khader’s ruling on expunging his remarks.

BJP MLAs alleged that the Siddaramaiah government is acting as an agent of SDPI and PFI by withdrawing criminal cases against some members of these organisations. But the government categorically denied it.

‘CM’s RSS remarks deliberate to drag House to adjournment’

Siddaramaiah claimed that the home department has not only contained the crime rate, but also ensured that the guilty were punished. “Mangaluru police have seized narcotics worth Rs 75 crore in Bengaluru on Sunday, which you (BJP) have also appreciated,” he said.

The number of cases involving narcotics came down from 6,406 during 2022-23 (when BJP was in power) to 4,188 till February 2025, he said.