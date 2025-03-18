Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges Centre to pass SCSP/TSP Act like in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Assembly on Monday told opposition BJP to adopt a unanimous resolution to urge the Narendra Modi-led government to pass an SCSP/TSP Act to ensure a budgetary allocation proportionate to the population of SC/STs.

During his reply to the governor’s address, he said the opposition’s allegation that SCSP/TSP grants were diverted to fund the guarantees and other schemes is not true. He said Karnataka is next only to the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh to bring an Act as per Article 46 to fulfill the directive principle. “Now, only Telangana has adopted it,” he said.

“The Union Budget (for 2024-25) was Rs 48,20,512 crore and the allocation for SC/STs was Rs 1,38,368 crore, which is 2.87%. If BJP is so concerned about SC/STs, let us unanimously resolve that the Centre should implement the SCSP/TSP Act like in Karnataka,” he told BJP legislators.

“According to the 2011 census, the country has 16.6% SCs and 8.6% STs, making up 25.2%. But the Centre did not spend according to their population,” he alleged.