Kodagu police take up awareness sessions with students to teach law and order

MADIKERI: The Kodagu police is devising first-of-its-kind initiatives in the district with legal awareness campaigns conducted across schools and colleges.
Police officers including the SP are also holding interactive sessions with the students. A Cultural Club to promote talent among the police team has also been launched.
The cases of crime against children and crime committed by minors are rising across the country.
The school and college awareness programme was started by the Kodagu police under the guidance of SP K Ramarajan to curb crimes and promote general knowledge of law and order.
So far, the police team has visited over 10 schools and colleges in the district to extend legal awareness to the students.
“We initiated the programme keeping in mind quite a few objectives. Firstly, we want to stop the narcotic abuse among youngsters. Hence, we are conducting elaborate sessions with students (above sixth grade) and are explaining the legal battles they will have to face in case they get involved in narcotic abuse,” explained Ramarajan.
The sessions are also being conducted on cybercrime awareness and the do's and don’ts that one needs to follow are being explained.
Traffic-related crimes are also being explained to the students even as the police team has readied videos to make students understand the consequences of breaking traffic rules.
“We have shot videos of the family members of the accident victims. We play this to the students to make them aware of the consequences of traffic-related violations and the need to follow safety measures while driving,” he detailed.
Further, the cases of sexual abuse and the need to report them immediately are being highlighted during the interactive sessions.
“We also highlight the concept of how the legal system works. Further, in case they are denied justice, we also make the students aware of the next best approach,” he explained.
From awareness on filing complaints to letting know the consequences of breaking the law, the Kodagu police officers are going the extra mile to ensure a good society.