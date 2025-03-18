Kodagu police take up awareness sessions with students to teach law and order

MADIKERI: The Kodagu police is devising first-of-its-kind initiatives in the district with legal awareness campaigns conducted across schools and colleges.

Police officers including the SP are also holding interactive sessions with the students. A Cultural Club to promote talent among the police team has also been launched.

The cases of crime against children and crime committed by minors are rising across the country.

The school and college awareness programme was started by the Kodagu police under the guidance of SP K Ramarajan to curb crimes and promote general knowledge of law and order.

So far, the police team has visited over 10 schools and colleges in the district to extend legal awareness to the students.