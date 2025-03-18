Karnataka

New Karnataka Youth Congress president, office-bearers take charge

"Every booth should have at least 25 members,” DyCM DK Shivakumar said and urged them to show their power in the upcoming panchayat polls.
HS Manjunath Gowda (third from left) takes charge as Karnataka Youth Congress president in the presence of Dy CM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar and other party leaders in Bengaluru on Monday.(Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar called upon new Youth Congress office-bearers to fight against the BJP from the booth level.

“Now that Youth Congress polls are over, keep you differences aside and fight against BJP and JDS together,’’ he said at an ‘Yuva Sankalpa’ programme during which HS Manjunath Gowda took oath as Karnataka Youth Congress president along with other office-bearers on Monday.

“At the booth level, your fight should be based on ideologies and against BJP and JDS leaders. Every booth should have at least 25 members,” he said and urged them to show their power in the upcoming panchayat polls.

