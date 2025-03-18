Newborn found dead in drain in Karnataka's Hassan

HASSAN: In a shocking incident, a newborn was found dead in a drain at Kuvempunagar Extension, one of the prominent residential areas in Hassan city, on Monday. It is not known who abandoned the baby. The umbilical cord of the newborn was not cut.

The police said that they don’t have any clues about the incident as all government and private nursing homes and clinics are away from the spot where the baby was found.

The colour of the palms, feet and face of the infant had turned dark and it also had scratches on its face and chest. The police said they are examining CCTV footage.

The residents living on either side of the drain said that a woman had given birth to baby girl out of wedlock and threw the newborn.

The police suspect that the culprit could be from the families that have migrated from neighbouring states. The police have shifted the body to the mortuary at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences.

It may be recalled that a baby girl was found abandoned in a drain in front at Hemavathi Nagar, a residential area, a year ago.

The police are yet to trace the culprit in the case.