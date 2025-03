Trains to be cancelled due to yard work at Bengaluru's Yesvantpur

BENGALURU: Due to ongoing works at Yesvantpur railway yard, four train pairs will be cancelled from April 4 to 11. According to an official elease, trains that are cancelled are as follows:

Yesvantpur-Dr MGR Chennai Central Express (Train No 12291) on April 4 and Dr MGR Chennai Central-Yesvantpur Express (Train No 12292) on April 5; Yesvantpur-Puducherry Express (Train No 16573) on April 4 and Puducherry-Yesvantpur Express (Train No 16574)on April 5; Yesvantpur-Bidar Express (Train No 16578) on April 5 and Bidar-Yesvantpur Express (Train No 16577) on April 6; Yesvantpur-Pandharpur Express (Train No 16541) on April 3 and 10 and Pandharpur-Yesvantpur Express (Train No 16542) on April 4 and 11.

In addition, from April 1 to 10, the train to and from Kannur will originate and terminate at SMVT Bengaluru instead of KSR. KSR Bengaluru-Kannur Express (Train No 16511) will originate from SMVT Bengaluru at 8 pm instead of KSR and will be diverted via SMVT Bengaluru, Banaswadi, Hebbal, and Chikbanavar.

In the return direction, Kannur-KSR Bengaluru Express (Train No 16512) will be diverted via Chikbanavar, Hebbal, Banaswadi and SMVT Bengaluru. It will be short-terminated at SMVT Bengaluru (at 7.45 am) instead of KSR.