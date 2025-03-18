With spike in power consumption, Gruha Jyothi list likely to be revised

BENGALURU: Energy department officials are closely watching the power consumption pattern and consumers’ electricity usage pattern. This could lead to a revision in the list of consumers availing the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

According to the state government’s scheme, consumers are entitled to 200 units of free electricity, with 10 per cent variation in average consumption. With rising temperatures, there is an increase in power consumption which could change zero billing for consumers.

“There has been a rise in power demand and consumption, and a reduction in the number of consumers falling under the scheme. We are also assessing the number of consumers which has dipped from March 2024 to March 2025. This will give a clear picture of consumption, and how the scheme should be managed in future,” said a senior energy department official.

In the recent state budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said the total number of consumers registered under Gruha Jyothi is 1.62 crore and Rs 10,100 crore will be provided this financial year to Energy Supply Corporations Limited (Escoms) for the scheme, compared to Rs 9,657 crore during the last financial year.