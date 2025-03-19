Abandoned by kin, septuagenarian chooses to stay under care of Koppal hospital staffers

KOPPAL: Days after Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil called for the cancellation of property transfers and wills made in favour of children who later abandon their elderly parents in government hospitals, a similar case of an old man has come to light in Koppal district hospital.

Ramanjeneyalu, 72, has been in the hospital since last May. The septuagenarian cannot walk as he is suffering from backache.

Even though he has children and brothers, no one has come to take him back home. After knowing his condition, hospital staff are taking care of him.

Many people who saw him in the hospital are happy with the staff as they are taking good care and treats him like their grandfather.

The hospital staff say there are many such senior citizens who have been abandoned by their families after taking over their property. Ramanjeneyalu has five houses and survives on the rent that he gets from his property.

He claims that his brother and sons admitted him to the hospital last May after he developed backache while working at home. They admitted him after calling 108 and left him in the hospital.

After a few months, the staff pooled in money and made arrangements to send him back home in Hosapete. But he came back saying that he was cheated and does not want to return home.