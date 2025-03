BENGALURU: Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil on Tuesday tabled the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Assembly to provide 4% reservation for people, including Muslims and other minorities, under Category 2B of Backward Classes while awarding government contracts for civil works.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced this reservation in the state budget amid objections by Opposition parties, which termed it appeasement politics.

The Bill states that it is necessary to amend the KTPP Act, 1999, to give effect to the proposals made in the budget for 2025-26 with a view to overcoming the unemployment problem.

This reservation is being provided to overcome the unemployment problem among the Backward Classes and to encourage their participation in government civil works. It allows 4% reservation in contracts for those from Backward Classes (2B) in civil works worth up to Rs 2 crore and service contracts worth up to Rs 1 crore.